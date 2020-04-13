ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida considers the WWE an essential business during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed during a news conference Monday that consideration likely changed from the onset. Thousands of businesses statewide are operating at limited capacity or are closed because of the governor's stay at home order.

"I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business," Demings said. "With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business.

"So, therefore, they were allowed to remain open."

DeSantis' stay at home order went into effect April 3 in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. Since then, people have been allowed to use essential services and participate in essential activities, like restaurants and going outside to exercise.

Pro Wrestling Sheet last week reported WWE programs "Raw," "Friday Night SmackDown" and "NXT" will resume taping at the company's Orlando-based Performance Center.

A WWE employee and their roommate tested positive for the coronavirus on March 26 after coming into contact with two people working in "acute health care."

The company considered the case a "low risk to WWE talent and staff" as the employee became symptomatic after they had wrapped filming on WWE's closed set TV production.

The mayor is asked about the WWE at about the 30-minute mark:

