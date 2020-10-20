Wyoming Junior High moving to remote learning until Oct. 26

On Oct. 20, the Kent County Health Department notified the school district that an individual at Wyoming Junior High had tested positive for COVID-19.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Junior High students and staff are moving to remote learning until Oct. 26 for contact tracing, Wyoming Public Schools Superintendent Craig Hoekstra announced Tuesday.

Hoekstra said that on Oct. 20, the Kent County Health Department notified the school district that an individual at Wyoming Junior High had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in collaboration with the Kent County Health Department, it has been determined that closing the building will give the KCHD the necessary time to complete contract tracing and contact any staff and/or student(s) that may have come in contact with those who have tested positive,” a statement from the district reads. “This will also allow us to slow any potential community spread.”

The move to remote learning begins Wednesday, Oct. 21. The district, along with the health department, will assess the reopening of the school next week and an update will be provided to families on Oct. 23.

The district is encouraging WPS staff and students who experience symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested and to self-quarantine. Parents are asked to monitor their children for the onset of symptoms.

