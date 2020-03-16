GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State University basketball star Xavier Tillman is doing the best he can to protect him and his family from the coronavirus by taking part in social distancing.

The Grand Rapids Christian alumnus and his wife recently welcomed their second child and he admits it's not easy trying not to get sick with a family of four.

In an exclusive Facetime interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday afternoon, Tillman said he and his family are healthy but are in self-quarantine as a precaution to reduce their chance of being infected by the new virus.

While the 6-foot-8 power forward admits he was disappointed that the NCAA tournament was canceled, he knows that right now that is the least of his problems.

He is reminding his 3-year-old daughter Yanni not to touch her face, nose, or mouth.

"So that way you can't pass on any germs," said Tillman. "[Telling her] you have to wash your hands when you're done playing with your toys. Make sure you wash your hands as much as possible."

As for his basketball future, Tillman admits he's not sure what his next move is going to be.

While he'd love to come back for his senior season at MSU, he says leaving early for the NBA is still an option. If his time at Michigan State is over, he knows his college career wouldn't end of a high note. However, he says that does affect his final decision.

"It doesn't play a factor in it, I would say for me personally because I feel like I played well enough this year to see if I could test the waters to see if I could make it," Tillman said.



If the NBA draft goes on as scheduled, Tillman has to make his decision by April 26.

