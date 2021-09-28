You can schedule a booster shot right now at these pharmacies

The booster shot recommendation only applies to those who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

In mid-September, the CDC announced its recommendation that certain at-risk populations receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation only applies to those who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

While not every pharmacy or health department has started the booster shot rollout, there are quite a few places already scheduling appointments and administering the third shot.

Below is a list of places you can get the booster shot now:

Walgreens: Walgreens is now administering booster shots. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. Appointments can also be made by calling a local Walgreens store.

CVS: CVS is also administering booster shots, and appointments can be made here.

Meijer: Appointments for the Pfizer booster shot can be made here.

Walmart: Walmart is taking appointments and is also open for walk-ins. Appointments can be made here.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club is taking appointments and is also open for walk-ins. Appointments can be made here.

Kent County Health Department: The KCHD is now administering booster shots at all three of its clinic locations. Appointments can be made by calling (616) 632-7200. Clinic locations and times can be found here.

The COVID-19 booster shot is only currently recommended by the CDC for certain at-risk populations. This includes:

The current populations encouraged to receive a third dose are:

People 65 years and older.

Residents in long-term care settings aged 18 years or older.

People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions.

In addition, the following groups may be eligible to receive a third dose:

People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional (residential) setting. This groups includes adults aged 18-64 years who work or reside in settings such as health care, schools, congregant care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters. This group also includes front line essential workers such as first responders (firefighters, police and EMS), food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.

According to the Michigan COVID-19 dashboard, 68,235 3rd doses had been administered as of Sept. 23.

