COVID-19 is changing how mothers view childbirth

Giving birth in a pandemic can cause anxiety for expectant mothers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Usually the anticipation of having a new baby join the family is one of celebration and gathering. Unfortunately, it's become just one more thing that the coronavirus pandemic has taken from us.

While hospitals in Grand Rapids are allowing for one person in the delivery room as long a they aren't showing signs of COVID-19, there are still times when that can't happen.

Shelly Faber, a health coach for Priority Health, says some mothers are concern they may have to give birth with a mask on. Other mothers are concerned they may not be able to hold their baby right away until they are screened for complications. In the case of most hospital births however, this is a rare occurrence.

The best way to ease your anxiety if you're an expectant mom is to have regular conversations with you doctor. They know your health history, and your birth plan and can help ease your anxiety as your due date gets closer.

