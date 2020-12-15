A dozen deaths reported at veterans home as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans reports about a quarter of its residents are in the COVID unit, with positive cases among residents jumping 67% since Nov. 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dozen veterans have died from COVID-19 at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, with half of the deaths reported over the last few days.

The spike in deaths comes as more residents and staff test positive for the virus. About a quarter of the facility’s 155 or so residents are currently on the COVID ward.

The Michigan National Guard has been asked to assist with testing and contact tracing, said Frederick Schaible, spokesperson for Michigan Veteran Homes.

“We have members of the Michigan National Guard who are going to be coming in and helping us do that, that really comprehensive review,’’ Schaible said. “That then frees up our nursing staff to be able to be up on the units with the members.’’

A state infection prevention resource team visited the Grand Rapids facility on Monday to conduct a review, he said.

“They’ll have an official report back to us as to observed areas of improvement and also what we’re doing right,’’ Schaible said.

The increase in cases reflect an upward trend in COVID-19 cases statewide in recent weeks. The greatest spike, he said, started after Thanksgiving.

State records show 101 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began; more than 38% of those cases have occurred since Nov. 27.

Seventy-nine residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 67% of those cases have surfaced since Nov. 27.

Schaible said the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, 3000 Monroe Avenue NE, has had stringent safeguards and precautions in place since March, including limits on who enters the facility and under what circumstances.

“We closed the facility to visitors very early on,’’ he said. “Staff are wearing masks, they’re wearing gloves. They’re instructed to wash their hands between each and every care interaction.

“All those proper procedures we know are so important to help prevent the spread of this virus, we require them to adhere to.’’

Schaible said he is hopeful added precautions, more testing and the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in about two weeks will safeguard staff and residents.

“At this point the estimates that we’ve been seeing is that we could expect the vaccine as soon as the week of the 28th,’’ he said. “The National Guard will assist once it arrives.’’

