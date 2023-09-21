As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in MI this fall

COVID now joins the ranks of influenza and RSV as seasonal transmittable diseases. With vaccines, the current round is leaving fewer with serious complications.

LANSING, Mich. — COVID cases are increasing in Michigan. According to the state's top doctor, they're seeing increases in emergency department visits, hospitalizations and wastewater testing for the virus.

However, that's been expected.

"We always predicted that COVID would become more of a seasonal virus. And it's done that," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive. "And so, what we're seeing is that COVID is transmitting at higher frequencies in the fall in winter. That's the same pattern that other viruses follow, like influenza and RSV."

Dr. Bagdasarian also said the current surge of cases is not putting as many people in the ICU on ventilators or dying from the virus.

"The vaccines may not prevent the mild illness, but they do significantly reduce your risk," Bagdasarian said. "Your risk of severe complications or dying. I think the fact that we are seeing fewer of those bad outcomes is because we have a level of immunity."

Plus, there are new tools compared to previous years of the pandemic. For one, new vaccines keep up with current strains. A 2023-2024 COVID vaccine was just approved for use.

There's an influenza vaccine targeting a new strain and options for RSV prevention for infants and seniors.

Also, the Biden Administration announced 600 million dollars in funding to produce new at-home tests. 12 American companies are making 200 million tests to meet the demand.

"We think it's really important as we head into this fall and winter season, that the American people will have access to free test again," said Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests are free to request and will be delivered by the United States Postal Service. Each household can order up to four free tests.

Starting September 25, you can request the free tests by visiting covidtests.gov.

