Feed the Front GR continues to accept donations amid COVID resurgence

Michigan Covid-19 cases are rising, keeping restaurants restricted and healthcare workers busy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Feed the Front GR was launched as a two-for-one charitable donation, that would help both restaurants and health care providers survive the pandemic.

Tim Todish, works in marketing and used his background in web design to create a website and socials to back.

Michigan reported surpassing 300,000 case and over 9,000 deaths by the last week of November.

Starting back in April, Tim Todish, Feed the Front said they launched believing they would be a temporary service, never did he believe they would be needed even more still in December.

The organization chooses their restaurant partners by

So far they have provided meals healthcare workers at these local medical facilities.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.