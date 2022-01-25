Contract deadline for Mercy Health Muskegon union hospital workers nears

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There is less than a week left for union employees to reach an agreement for their new contract with Trinity Health, the parent company of Mercy Health.



Union employees say they are calling for better pay and staffing conditions, as many people have left to take better-paying jobs.



They say they've been negotiating for years, with no raises for a number of departments.



Mercy Health says its working to reach a fair agreement with the union and has offered sign-on and retention bonuses for staff.



The union says it is ready to take action if its deadline of Jan. 31 is not met.