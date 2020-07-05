Visits to the dentist will look much different once the state of Michigan opens back up.

The Michigan Dental Association (MDA) recently released a back-to-work plan, which includes preparation and protection strategies and checklists. The guidelines will inform changes for patients and staff alike.

Patients will now go through a pre-screening process the night before the appointment via phone. Masks will be required when entering the building and waiting rooms will no longer be in use. Instead, patients will be escorted directly to the operatory area upon arrival. Patients will also have their temperature taken with an infrared temperature scanner before they are let in the building.

These changes are in line with the American Dental Association’s Return to Work Interim Guidance Toolkit, which will be followed by dentists nationwide.

