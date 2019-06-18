GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - U.S. News and World Report released its 2019-20 Best Children's Hospital rankings Tuesday, and Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital was on the list.

DeVos Children's Hospital was ranked in four categories, including:

Pediatrics: Cancer

Pediatrics: Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Pediatrics: Nephrology

Pediatrics: Urology

This was the eighth year the hospital was recognized by the U.S. News and World Report.

“Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is honored to be ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation yet again,” said Bob Connors, MD, president, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. “This noteworthy recognition speaks strongly to our team’s dedication to improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives.”

The list ranks the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. Based on clinical data and a survey of pediatric specialists, the ranking methodology includes clinical outcomes such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with best practices.

