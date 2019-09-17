GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Helen DeVos Children's Hospital President Bob Connors has announced his plans to retire on Jan 3, 2020.

Connors served as the president of the children's hospital for 14 years. He moved to Grand Rapids in 1990 as a pediatric surgeon and established Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan.

“I am personally grateful for the service Bob has provided the children and families of West Michigan and beyond,” said Gwen Sandefur, chief care transformation officer, Spectrum Health, and president, Spectrum Health Hospital Group. “Under his leadership, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has grown to become the second-largest children’s hospital in the state. His genuine care and concern for children and families drove Bob to establish new services, partner with other organizations to expand the hospital’s reach and push expectations for clinical excellence. It has been an honor and privilege to work together.”

Over the past 28 years, Connors has served as the director for pediatric surgery, director of pediatric trauma services and director of surgery services. He also initiated the hospital's pediatric trauma program and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program.

Connors also launched the "Call me Bob" campaign several years ago in an effort to create the safest children's hospital possible.

Spectrum Health said a national search will begin in the coming weeks to identify a successor. They will announce to the public when a new leader is chosen.

