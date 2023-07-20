E. coli levels fluctuate as dredging continues at North Beach Park in Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is advising to take precautions when visiting North Beach Park due to fluctuating E. coli levels from dredging.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) is warning of fluctuating E. coli levels at North Beach Park due to continued dredging.

The E. coli was first detected on Wednesday, July 5 during routine testing of the beach. OCDPH issued a no-body contact advisory with the water at the beach but lifted the advisory on Saturday, July 8.

Now, OCDPH is advising the community to take precautions again when visiting the park due to slightly higher than acceptable levels of E. coli found in the water.

Samples collected on Tuesday, July 18 showed that E. coli was present in the water at 304.89 per 100 mL, which is a little above the state's standard of 300 per 100mL.

OCDPH attributes the higher than normal E. coli levels to a dredging project that is being done at the beach. OCDPH says that the advisory for fluctuating levels of E. coli will remain in effect for the duration of the dredging.

E. coli (Escherichia coli) causes severe bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, although not all cases have symptoms. In some cases, an E. coli infection can cause kidney failure.

OCDPH recommends the following precautions when visiting the beach:

Do not swallow lake water and avoid getting water in your mouth.

Wash your hands with soap and water before eating.

Do not swim in water that appears murky, smells foul, or looks polluted in any way.

Shower when you return home.

If you have concerns or believe you may be infected with E. coli stemming from this site, contact the OCDPH at 616-393-5645 during normal business hours or visit miottawa.org/ochd and click the red “Report a Concern” button.

More information about surface water quality in Ottawa County is available at miottawa.org/beachwatch.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.