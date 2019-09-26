GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A deer was found in Kent County with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) during an autopsy, according to county health department.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is urging residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from EEE, as well as West Nile virus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) conducted the autopsy on the deer and is now encouraging local officials in the area to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk.

To date, there have been no human cases of EEE or West Nile virus reported in Kent County, however there has been eight human cases of the virus including three fatalities, in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, Van Buren counties. The health department says four people have been sickened with West Nile virus so far.

As of today, 28 animals have been diagnosed with EEE in 14 counties. Two wolf pups at the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek died from EEE and a horse in Newaygo County was a confirmed case -- that horse is now dead.

“EEE is an exceedingly rare but dangerous disease,” says Dr. Nirali Bora, KCHD Medical Director. “Only about four to five percent of human EEE infections result in illness and most people who are infected will never show symptoms. Those who do become infected may develop fever, chills, body and joint aches.”

Less than one percent of people infected can develop a serious neurological issue which can progress to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Approximately 30 percent of the people whose illness progresses to this point will die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic issue.

Since there is no human vaccine against either disease, people are urged to protect themselves against mosquito bites through the following steps:

Limit time spent outdoors during dusk.

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET.

Follow all label directions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Apply DEET insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

New legislation has been introduced in Lansing that would help Michigan community swat back at the concern over the mosquito-borne virus. One bill would allow townships to pursue a special tax for mosquito abatement while a second bill would allow for special assessment districts.

As part of its response to the EEE outbreak, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has posted a list of pesticide applicator businesses that are licensed to spray for mosquitoes in Michigan at https://www.michigan.gov/mosquitocontrolbusiness.

Signs and Symptoms

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill. People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses. Persons younger than age 15 and over age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection.

Signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should visit their physician’s office.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include a high fever, confusion, muscles weakness and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis.

