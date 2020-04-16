GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County residents have done an impressive job dealing with all the restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic, which sheriff’s Lt. Lou Hunt says plays a role in the relatively low number of deaths in metro Grand Rapids.

“Kent County is doing very well compared to other comparatively sized counties, other large counties within the state of Michigan,’’ Hunt said. “Our county health department got out in front of this very quickly.’’

He said Kent County residents have responded to guidelines and recommendations from the health department, which has played a role in reducing coronavirus deaths.

“We believe we’ve gotten good response from that,’’ he said. "I would rate our county residents a 10, for sure.’’

Hunt is Kent County's emergency manager, a job more commonly associated with severe weather emergencies.

“We are supposed to be ready for all hazards, which is pretty broad,’’ he said. “In Kent County, that is primarily hazardous weather. But it also includes pandemics.’’

Kent County saw the handwriting on the wall and started getting ready for the coronavirus pandemic early on, he said.

Prep work ranged from getting refrigerated trucks for body storage, if needed, to tracking down additional personal protective equipment.

PPE, notably masks, are needed for the more than 2,000 law enforcement and fire personnel that fall under Kent County Emergency Management’s umbrella. Under normal circumstances, there is plenty on hand.

Kent County usually turns to the state of Michigan and the federal government when demand for personal protective equipment spikes, but demand has overwhelmed the entire system, Hunt said.

“So, we have been charged at this point with trying to procure those items ourselves,’’ he said.

Community donations of coveted N95 respirators have been helpful and appreciated, Hunt said.

“Our citizens came through in a big way and we were able to supply some of our first responders with the things that they needed in that moment,’’ he said. “And since then, there’s been a lot of individuals who have been making hand-made masks as well.’’

Recipients of the homemade masks include hospitals and mental health agencies. “They are certainly valuable; I think most people are very appreciative of them,’’ Hunt said.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order at this point runs until the end of the month. Kent County residents are dealing with it, he said.

“In general terms Kent County is doing well; I think we are blessed,’’ Hunt said.

Citizens can do their part by staying home and, when heading out for necessities such as groceries, being sure to practice social distancing.

“Right now, we are certainly a big proponent of doing those things our citizens have been asked to do,’’ Hunt said. “We certainly look forward to the future where we can ramp some of those down.’’

