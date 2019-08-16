LANSING, Mich. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a rule to add health risk warnings to cigarette packs.

It would include 13 warnings, including graphic images of cancerous tumors and diseased lungs.

They released the draft of the rule on Thursday and the final is due in March. The FDA proposed a similar rule in 2012, but it failed because judges said that the FDA can't force cigarettes to have those images on their labels.

However, most developed countries worldwide use similar graphic warning labels.

