WASHINGTON D.C., DC — State senators received a federal grant which will be used to help Michigan families and communities affected by the opioid crisis.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $27.9 million to Michigan to expand access to opioid treatment, prevention efforts and data.

Senator Gary Peters said the opioid crisis affects too many Michigander's lives. "These resources will make a difference for families and communities across our state battling this epidemic."

The grant given to Michigan is part of the $1.8 billion funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that will help states across the country.

The Center for Disease Control is also contributing $900 million to that fund through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which senators voted to increase by $500 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

