MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Holton Public Schools joins the list of schools across West Michigan that have shut down due to spreading illness.

Holton Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 30, as well as Mon, Feb. 3, to allow students and staff to heal and stop the sickness from spreading further.

According to the school, they'll be using the extra time to thoroughly clean the buildings including GSRP, all Head Start rooms and the buses.

RELATED: How to protect kids from all the illness going around

Buildings will be completely closed to anyone aside from custodial staff. Sports schedules will remain the same, including the varsity girls and boys basketball games in Fremont on Friday.

A handful of other schools have also closed in order to prevent the spread of illness including Holland Schools, White Cloud Public Schools and Hesperia Schools.

More schools who shut down following illness on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

