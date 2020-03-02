SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The “Coronavirus” is having a greater impact overseas than it is in the United states.

Right now, the flu is a bigger issue to Americans. It's a fact that organizers behind the Lunar Flower Tet Festival took into consideration, and why the Lunar Flower Tet Festival kept going, despite growing fears over the Coronavirus.

“Being that it started in China, a lot folks were wondering how does that affect an Asian-American Vietnamese event?” Hoang said.

In short, Hoang says it really didn’t.

South Sacramento has been celebrating the Vietnamese cultural festival for a decade, and, after checking with health professionals, organizers found that the coronavirus was not a big enough threat to cancel their event.

In fact, right now, local health officials say the risk to the Sacramento area isn’t high enough for anyone to lose sleep over.

“The risk for flu to our community is real,” said Dr. Mary Ann Limbos, “The risk for coronavirus infection is very low.”

Limbos, Yolo county’s deputy health officer, says concerns over the coronavirus may distract people from the much higher flu risk.

The CDC says, in the U.S., 19 million people have had the flu and 10,000 have died from it.

Dr. Limbos says, in California alone, more than 200 people have died from the flu.

As for Coronavirus, around the world, there have been more than 14,000 cases of the virus. As of Sunday, more than 300 have died but none have died in the U.S.

However, 11 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, but there is a bit of good news. The steps to prevent coronavirus are the same as those that help keep you from getting the flu.

“Really good hand-washing, covering any coughs or sneezes with a tissue or a sneeze,” Dr. Limbos said, “And please, stay home when you’re sick.”

