BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health confirmed a "flu-related pediatric death" on Saturday.

A health department spokesman didn't provide any other information.

News of that death follows a report that nearly 2,000 people statewide were hospitalized with the flu last week alone, which was up 34 percent from the prior week.

"We have not reached our peak yet," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein told 2 On Your Side earlier this week. "We're seeing very high numbers right now of influenza, and we anticipate seeing even higher numbers."

A previous report had cited around 33,000 lab-confirmed cases in New York, with one pediatric death.

