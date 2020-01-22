HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Public Schools is canceling classes at West Elementary for the rest of the week due to a high number of sick calls.

The district reported on Wednesday more than 90 students were absent with flu-like symptoms. Many teachers were also out sick.

In a statement posted on the district's website Superintendent, Brian Davis said, "Student health and safety is always our primary concern. By canceling school at West Elementary for a few days, our sick students and teachers will have the time to recover while healthy students and teachers will avoid catching the virus."

RELATED: Authorities suspend search for missing teen at Holland State Park

Davis says other schools have also reported a high number of sick calls, but none have experienced numbers like those reported at West Elementary.

Holland Public Schools says it is working closely with the Ottawa County Health Department to monitor the illnesses at West Elementary and other schools in the district.

During the school closure, maintenance workers will clean all areas of the building. All after school activities are also canceled.

MORE FLU HEADLINES: