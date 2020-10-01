MICHIGAN, USA — The flu has claimed the lives of 32 children nationwide in the 2019-2020 flu season, including two children from Michigan, making them the first in the state to succumb to their illnesses this season, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Their ages weren't released, but they were both from the East side of the state in Shiawassee County and Wayne County.

"These tragic deaths are a reminder of how serious influenza can be," said chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in a press release.

Last flu season, four Michigan children died and there were 136 flu-related deaths among children nationwide, according to the MDHHS. Overall, 34,200 people nationwide died from the illness.

The two Michigan children who died this flu season had Influenza B. There are four types of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC): A, B, C and D, but A and B cause the most cases of human illnesses and are responsible for the flu season.

The CDC said this flu activity season is high this season, and that's why the MDHHS is urging people to get vaccinated.

"I urge all Michiganders ages 6 months and older to get their flu shots if they have not already done so this season," Dr. Khaldun said.

Over 170 million doses of the flu vaccinee have been distributed nationwide, according to the CDC. Last flu season, the MDHSS said only 46.1 percent of Michigan residents got their vaccinations.

Michigan's flu level activity this year is "moderate" according to the CDC's flu activity map through Jan. 4, 2020.

2019-20 Influenza Season Map: Week 1 ending Jan 04, 2020

Centers for Disease Control

The MDHHS recommends that people get their flu shots sooner rather than later, as the medicine takes up to two weeks to be effective. Children, people over 65 years old, or any other person who has medical conditions or are pregnant have increased complications from the flu. Children less than 6 months old are too young to get the flu shot.

Flu shots are available at local pharmacies and healthcare providers. On Saturday, Jan. 11, Walmarts across the country are administering low-cost flu shots and free health services.

Related video:

More flu-related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.