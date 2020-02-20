MICHIGAN, USA — The state health department announced the fourth death associated with E-cigarette or vaping related lung injury.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was notified about the death of an adult woman on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

No other information about the person was released due to confidentiality reasons.

“Although reports of new cases related to this outbreak have decreased in Michigan and across the country, new cases continue to be reported,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We urge Michigan residents to refrain from vaping until a definite source or sources have been identified.”

Since August 2019, 73 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan, including this death, the state health department said.

All cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness.

The age range of the cases is 15-67.

