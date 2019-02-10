CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A fourth death from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Calhoun County resident marks the ninth human case in six counties. According to the health department, 33 animal cases have arisen in 15 counties — all deaths.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases, with a 33% fatality rate among humans who contract the disease and a 90% fatality rate among horses. It is transmitted through mosquito bites.

Recently, health officials announced aerial pesticide spraying in areas where the disease has been contracted would take place last week and early this week. More than 128,000 acres have already been treated.

MDHHS said the spray was considered necessary to reduce the risk, along with the following precautions:

Avoid being outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitos that carry the EEE virus are most active.

Applying insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintaining window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Using nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a doctor.

