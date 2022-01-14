Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Grand Rapids on MLK Day

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is partnering with University of Michigan Health-West to offer a free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at Brown Hutcherson Ministries on Monday, Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

The free vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on MLK Day and will be administering vaccines for walk-ups or by appointment.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute has partnered with the University of Michigan Health-West to offer free vaccines for the community.

The clinic will be located at Brown-Hutcherson Ministries at 618 Jefferson Ave, SE in Grand Rapids.

Insurance is not needed to receive your free vaccine or booster, but if you do have insurance, they ask that you bring your card with you. And if you are receiving your second vaccine or a booster, you should also bring your vaccination card with you to be filled out.

Everyone ages 5 and up is welcome to take part.

𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿? Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is partnering with University of... Posted by The City of Grand Rapids on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The vaccines will be administered by the University of Michigan Health-West staff.

Bus service is available: simply take the RAPID to Stop 1306, Jefferson and Pleasant.

Rides are also available by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-887-1107 for assistance.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.