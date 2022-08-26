'Free dental day' events planned for for offices in Wayland, Hudsonville

Robinson Dental and Hudsonville Dental are offering free dental service to the public on two different days in September.

WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September.

These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.

Robinson Dental Free Dental Day

Robinson Dental is hosting its Free Dental Day on Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The office will provide one free extraction, filling or cleaning for anyone over the age of 18. The event is first come first served with veterans getting priority.

Robinson Dental has been hosting their Free Dental Day event for over a decade and has donated nearly $600,000 of free dental care back to the community.

“Caring for the community we live in is part of our core values. And that means putting a patient first regardless of their financial situation. This day is important to patients that return each year, our team, and to all of us as part of our West Michigan community,” said Dr. Beth Robinson.

Robinson Dental will be hosting the event at all three of their locations in Wayland, Coopersville and Cascade:

899 Reno Drive in Wayland

502 W. Randall Street in Coopersville

5749 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids

Hudsonville Dental Free Dental Day

Hudsonville Dental is hosting its free dental day on Friday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The office will offer at least 80 patients with one free extraction, filling or cleaning. It is first come first served with patients arriving as early as 3 a.m.

The event, known as Smiles from the Heart, is in its 9th year with over $321,000 in dentistry services donated to over 1,000 community members.

“Smiles From the Heart is the one day out of the year we set aside so that we can give our neighbors in need the care and treatment they deserve,” said Hudsonville Dental’s Dr. Brian Yared, “regardless of condition or ability to pay, if there is an unmet need you will be treated… without barrier or judgment.”

The event will be located at Hudsonville Dental, 3250 Central Blvd., Hudsonville.

For more information on the event visit HudsonvilleDental.com/Giving-Back.

