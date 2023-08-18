2 dental offices offering Free Dental Days in September

As part of these events, anyone over 18 can get one free extraction, filling or cleaning for free with no questions asked.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two dental practices in West Michigan will be offering Free Dental Days in September to give back to the community.

Robinson Dental, which has offices in Coopersville, Wayland and Cascade, has participated in Free Dental Day for over 10 years. Office officials estimate over $600,000 has been donated back to the community through these free dental services.

“Caring for the community we live in is part of our core values. And that means putting a patient first regardless of their financial situation," said Dr. Beth Robinson. "This day is important to patients that return each year, our team, and to all of us as part of our West Michigan community.”

This year, Robinson Dental will hold their Free Dental Day on Friday, Sept. 8. It will be on a first come, first served basis, but veterans will be given priority. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. and services will be offered between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition, Hudsonville Dental will be bringing back the Smiles for the Heart Free Dental Day for its 10th year. It will be held Friday, Sept. 22 and runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

That event will also be held on a first come, first served basis.

