MUSKEGON, Mich. - Wednesday you can make sure your kids are in good heart health for free -- no strings attached.

Mercy Health is hosting heart screenings at its Hackley Campus, located at 1700 Clinton St. in Muskegon on Wednesday between 6 and 8 p.m.

The checks take about 15 minutes and doctors will be able to tell you if your child has a pre-existing heart condition that needs to be addressed.

It's open to 8th graders through seniors.

