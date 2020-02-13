GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Working out with someone is the perfect way to keep yourself motivated and hold them accountable. While taking breaks between sets, you should encourage them to do their best. Not to mention, having a gym buddy is always nice!
GYMGUYZ visited 13 ON YOUR SIDE Thursday, Feb. 13 to talk about the benefits of working out with someone special and how it could be better for both of you!
Some workouts you could do together include:
- Push up, cross high-five
- Wheelbarrow push-ups
- Light squat jumps
- Reverse lunge with medicine ball
- Lying leg throw-down
- Wall sits - using your significant other as the wall
Not only are these good workouts for Valentine's Day, you can also incorporate them into your current routine!
