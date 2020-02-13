GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Working out with someone is the perfect way to keep yourself motivated and hold them accountable. While taking breaks between sets, you should encourage them to do their best. Not to mention, having a gym buddy is always nice!

GYMGUYZ visited 13 ON YOUR SIDE Thursday, Feb. 13 to talk about the benefits of working out with someone special and how it could be better for both of you!

Some workouts you could do together include:

Push up, cross high-five

Wheelbarrow push-ups

Light squat jumps

Reverse lunge with medicine ball

Lying leg throw-down

Wall sits - using your significant other as the wall

Not only are these good workouts for Valentine's Day, you can also incorporate them into your current routine!

RELATED VIDEO:

More Valentine's Day stories, events, and recipes on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.