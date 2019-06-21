GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More than one million people in the United States are living with HIV, according to the CDC. The CDC says that 1 in 8 people who are infected with HIV don't even know.

In honor of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the Kent County Health Department is offering free, walk-in HIV testing from June 24 through June 28, 2019.

Nearly 40 people are diagnosed with HIV in Kent County every year and the only way for a person to know their status is to get tested.

In addition to walk-in testing, the health department announced they will add a new service later this summer, PrEP (Pre-exposure Prophylaxis). PrEP is a medicine that those at-risk for HIV can take to help prevent transmission. During the free testing event, people can find out if their a good candidate for PrEP.

The free testing is taking place at the health department's main clinic, located at 700 Fuller NE in Grand Rapids on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Thursday, the clinic is open from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

More information about HIV and AIDS can be found on the CDC's website.

