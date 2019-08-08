GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you don't work that normal 9 to 5, you may know the difficulties of having a steady and reliable sleep schedule. 13 ON YOUR SIDE invited in an expert from Neuropeak Pro to help us better understand how to catch those zzz's.

Before sleep, Neuropeak recommends using blue light blocking glasses, low blue light producing bulbs, blackout curtains and red-light shortcuts on your phone.

After sleep Neuropeak recommends using a sunrise alarm clock, exposing yourself to blue-light to wake yourself up, move around and have breakfast every day.

Neuropeak Pro also offered the following tips:

Do not use caffeine after your equivalent of 3 p.m.

Do not use alcohol 3 hours before bed.

Have your room temperature between 65 and 68 degrees.

Sound devices can be used to block out nose. Pink noise has been shown to be the most beneficial. Neuropeak also recommends the SleepStream and Binaural Beats apps for your phone.

Neuropeak also recommends the Mindfold sleep mask if blackout curtains aren't an option.

