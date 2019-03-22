GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A young girl born without her lower leg bone is looking to give back to the very cause that helped her.

Devyn Whitney,7, was born with Fibular Hemimelia. She is missing her fibula, the lower leg bone between the knee and the foot, along with some fingers and toes.

Whitney is a patient at Mary Free Bed and attends the Center for Limb Differences.

After an experience in her home town of St. Joseph, she said she felt what people with limb differences often feel, the staring eyes, the whispers and the awareness of being different.

Whitney along with the help of her family, inspired her community and her school to raise money so other kids won’t have to feel the same way. Thursday she donated a check for $1600 to the Center for Limb Differences. She raised the money by selling bracelets for $5 each.

