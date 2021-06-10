10,000 people in Michigan are living with epilepsy; Surgical treatments may be available if medications aren’t effective

Epilepsy as a disorder may be genetic or acquired.

One in 26 people in the US has epilepsy or will develop it at some point in their life.

Dr. David Burdette is director of the epilepsy program at Spectrum Health. He described epilepsy as a disorder that may be genetic or acquired. He explained that neurons in the brain misfire resulting in seizures, some of which can be barely noticeable, and others that are quite severe.

Dr. Burdette said two-thirds of epilepsy cases are controlled by medications. The remaining third are more difficult and may benefit from surgery. Dr. Burdette described what that surgical procedure entails.

There is more information available at www.spectrumhealth.org/epilepsy. Call 616.267.7900 to make an appointment.

