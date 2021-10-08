Advances in technology make total joint replacement far less invasive with improved outcomes

Dr. Charles “Chris” Sherry from Spectrum Health Orthopedics joined us to talk about advancements in joint replacement surgery.

Spectrum Health has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and quality of life.

In some cases, that might mean replacing a knee, hip or shoulder joint. And because the surgeries are much less invasive than they used to be, patients might not have to spend the night in the hospital.

Dr. Charles “Chris” Sherry from Spectrum Health Orthopedics joined us to talk about advancements in joint replacement surgery. He explained that joint replacement is a last line of treatment, when less invasive options have failed.

According to Dr. Sherry, because of advancements in technology, many patients go home the day of surgery. 95% of patients report high or very high satisfaction rates. Learn more at spectrumhealth.org/orthopedics or 616.267.8860

