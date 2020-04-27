GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, community health care resources are being stretched to the limit, at least for folks who are presenting with symptoms of COVID-19.

Statistics show that, on a global basis, there has been a dramatic drop in the number of people with heart attacks or other cardiovascular conditions. The concern is that patients are opting to stay home for a variety of reasons.

We wanted to hear more about that from Spectrum Health Cardiologist, Dr. David Wohns. You can find more information about COVID-19 at www.spectrumhealth.org/COVID.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.