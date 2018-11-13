November is Prematurity Awareness Month. Did you know more than 380,000 babies – or 1 in 10 babies - are born prematurely each year according to the March of Dimes? In the past year, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital admitted more than 1,300 babies from 35 counties across the state of Michigan.

Dr. Ed Beaumont, Medical Director for the NICU, joined us to discuss Prematurity Awareness Month and what the NICU does for its littlest patients.

For more information on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, visit www.spectrumhealth.org

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM