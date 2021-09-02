Congenital Heart Conditions get first-rate attention at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions, regardless of age.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is Heart Health Awareness Month but there is also time set aside for the little ones born with heart defects.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week is February 7-14. It’s designed to help raise awareness for those living with these life-long heart defects and the care that’s available.

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions, regardless of age. It is the only such program in West Michigan and one of the few centers in the country that can offer seamless transition of care as patients mature into adulthood.

We learned more about the center and how physicians create life-long treatment plans for their patients from Doctors Joseph Vettukattil and Marcus Haw, Co-directors for the Congenital Heart Center.

Learn more about the Center at https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/childrens-health/congenital-heart-center

