GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People born with heart defects need specialized, lifelong follow-up care. They need someone who understands the impact of a congenital heart defect, which is different from the impact of developing heart problems as an adult.
We learned more about the importance of continuing care for adults with congenital heart disease and the expertise available from Dr. Stephen Cook.
He is director of the adult congenital heart program at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.
