GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People born with heart defects need specialized, lifelong follow-up care. They need someone who understands the impact of a congenital heart defect, which is different from the impact of developing heart problems as an adult.

We learned more about the importance of continuing care for adults with congenital heart disease and the expertise available from Dr. Stephen Cook.

He is director of the adult congenital heart program at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

For more information:

Congenital Heart Center

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

100 Michigan Street NE, Floor 10

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone: 616-267-9150

www.helendevoschildrens.org/congenital-heart-center

