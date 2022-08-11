Is it time to consider total joint replacement surgery as the answer to your pain?

According to Dr. Sherry, 95% of patients report high or very high satisfaction with the joint replacement experience.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lots of people complain about pain and stiffness in a knee, hip or shoulder but if your pain is severe and affecting your quality of your life, you may be a good candidate for joint replacement surgery.

Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.

In fact, they perform more than 100 joint replacement procedures each month in West Michigan.

We got a chance to talk about the latest in joint replacement surgery with Dr. Charles “Chris” Sherry from Corewell Health West Orthopedics.

He said total joint replacement surgery is the last line of treatment when less invasive options have failed.

