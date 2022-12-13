Corewell Health is hiring people to work in new adult foster care home

Corewell’s newest adult foster care home opened in November and they are seeking resident aides for full-time and part-time positions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve been thinking about a career change, Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, may be the answer.

Trish Crawford, Administrator for Adult Foster Care, said Corewell’s newest adult foster care home opened in November and they are seeking resident aides for full-time and part-time positions.

This new, home-like facility offers programs and activities to support daily living and provides 24/7 care for adults. Resident aides provide personal care assistance and instruction to the residents of the home, while promoting independence and quality of life.

Crawford said Corewell Health is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000, flexible schedules, part-time or full-time opportunities, and an extensive list of benefits.

She explained how Corewell Health supports its team members. “Corewell Health cares about our team members’ well-being, including their physical and emotional safety and health. We have many resources, benefits and programs to help support wellness goals.”

That includes home life support, well-being support, and work-life support.

To find out more about the open positions, and to apply, visit www.careers.spectrumhealth.org. Search for “Residential Aide.”

