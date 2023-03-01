Set aside the shame and guilt and get healthy in 2023

Dr. Thomas said the first step is to develop the right mindset around getting healthy, and shift thoughts away from shame and guilt.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we move into 2023, one of your goals may be to make your health a priority. But maybe it’s been a while and you’re at a loss for where to start.

Dr. Treg Thomas is a clinical psychologist at Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, and he shared some tips on how to be successful. Dr. Thomas said the first step is to develop the right mindset around getting healthy, and shift thoughts away from shame and guilt.

Then it is time to set goals and Dr. Thomas said they must be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-based.

He advises his patients to identify one or two small, realistic goals to tackle at a time, and then build upon little successes to work up to significant change. Falling off the bandwagon or losing motivation is inevitable.

Dr. Thomas said the goal should be to spend as little time in that place as possible.

To make an appointment to see Dr. Thomas, visit

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.