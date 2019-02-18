GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 50-55% of adult women deal with abnormal leg veins and around 40-45% of men. Many people don’t seek treatment because they’re embarrassed, not sure about the effectiveness of treatment, or are worried about the procedure being painful. Dr. Jennifer Watson is a vascular surgeon at Spectrum Health Medical Group Vein Center. She specializes in spider vein treatment so we wanted to learn more about their cause and treatment. The Spectrum Health Vein Center offers free screenings in their office. No referral is necessary. Simply give them a call or go online to schedule an appointment. One additional note: The Spectrum Health Vein Center will be hosting a booth at the Women’s Expo at DeVos Place March 8-10 and will offer free screenings.

You can learn more at a FREE Doctor Dialogue event on Feb. 28. Participants will learn how to avoid a heart attack through good nutrition, exercise, mental health and medical management. Spectrum Health experts will also discuss the importance of cardiovascular care following a cancer diagnosis as well as the cosmetic and medical services offered at the Spectrum Health Medical Group Vein Center. A light dinner is provided, so registration is required at www.spectrumhealth.org/doctor-dialogue.