Spectrum Health’s More Life, Mas Vida program addresses disparities in health care

It is well-known among health providers that certain populations throughout the country have a higher risk for chronic health issues, including high blood pressure, and much of the time it’s because many individuals don’t have the same access as others to quality care and healthy foods.

Studies have shown that blood pressure levels are consistently higher in African American and Hispanic populations than in white communities, and if left untreated often can result in more serious issues down the road.

In recognition of Minority Health Month, we got a closer look at what these health disparities are and what’s being done to ensure chronic diseases don’t go unchecked from Pedro Irizarry Plaza and Mary Negron with Spectrum Health’s More Life Mas Vida program.

According to the Spectrum Health website, “the program is designed to help participants understand the status of their current health, their risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and simple behavior changes they can make to positively impact their well-being.”

