Heart Health Month: Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women

Dr. Franey said cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined, and stroke is also the #5 killer in Michigan.

Cardiovascular Disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women in the US.

We were joined by Spectrum Health Cardiologist, Dr. Laura Franey, to learn the story behind the numbers and discuss preventive care and treatment.

Dr. Franey said cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined, and stroke is also the #5 killer in Michigan.

She said women can take charge of their health by being aware, living well, and knowing the warning signs.

To make an appointment with a Spectrum Health heart specialist, Call 855.7MYHEART (855.769.4327) Or visit: spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/cardiovascular

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.