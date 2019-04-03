GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is dedicated to promoting effective methods to avoid such injuries. Their team is the only pediatric neurosurgery program in the region. From congenital neurological conditions to traumatic injury or illness, taking care of children and families is their mission and priority. Dr. Casey Madura is the chief of neurosurgery and Kim Hernden is an Injury Prevention Specialist. They hope to de-stigmatize brain injury through outreach within the brain injury community and empowering those who have survived brain injury and their caregivers.

The ThinkFirst program is a school-based program focusing on brain and spinal cord injury and prevention. The program provides hands-on learning with activities focusing on helmet use, distracted driving and pedestrian safety. One of its most powerful experiences is the Voices for Injury Prevention Speakers. Those speakers are teenagers or young adults that have experienced a traumatic brain or spinal cord injury. Students learn how easily one decision can lead to life-altering consequences.

Learn more about ThinkFirst and the neurosurgery program at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital:

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Neurosurgery

www.findadoctor.spectrumhealth.org

616-267-2570