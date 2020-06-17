x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

good-to-go

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital receives important distinction for nine years running

Every year, U.S. News and World Report recognizes the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation.
Credit: Spectrumhealth.org

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, U.S. News and World Report recognizes the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation. Our own Helen DeVos Children's Hospital has ranked on this list for nine years. Their pediatric cancer and hematology program, led by Dr. James Fahner, has maintained a spot on this list that entire time.  Dr. Fahner joined us to discuss what they are doing at the hospital to impact the lives of kids with cancer or blood disorders here in West Michigan, across the country, and even around the world.  

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

100 Michigan Street, Floor 10

616-267-1925

www.helendevoschildrens.org/cancer

RELATED: Do you or don't you? Getting the COVID-19 antibody test

RELATED: Spectrum Health Mobile Mammography Unit expands services amid COVID-19

RELATED: Spectrum Health now offering antibody testing

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.