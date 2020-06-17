Helen DeVos Children's Hospital receives important distinction for nine years running

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, U.S. News and World Report recognizes the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation. Our own Helen DeVos Children's Hospital has ranked on this list for nine years. Their pediatric cancer and hematology program, led by Dr. James Fahner, has maintained a spot on this list that entire time. Dr. Fahner joined us to discuss what they are doing at the hospital to impact the lives of kids with cancer or blood disorders here in West Michigan, across the country, and even around the world.