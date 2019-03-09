GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month but the team at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital continues its good work fighting the battle all year long.

The pediatric hematology and oncology program is one of the only local programs recognized nationally by US News and World Report and it specializes in personalized care for little ones who are ill.

Dr. Jim Fahner is division chief for pediatric hematology and oncology at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and he joined us to talk about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

If you’d like to bolster the work being done at HDVCH, the Child Life Program is always in need of games and art supplies, etc. Or, visit www.give.helendevoschildrens.org for additional options for supporting the effort to end childhood cancer.

