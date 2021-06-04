High demand at DeVos Place vaccination clinic puts Spectrum Health in hiring mode

These are temporary positions, but with the possibility that direct hire positions may be available at the end of the assignment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place last week expanded vaccine availability to everyone 16 and older. The clinic has capacity to provide 20,000 vaccinations a day but has been limited by vaccine supplies.

Last Monday the clinic gave more than 12,000 first vaccine doses. On Thursday it delivered its 100,000th vaccine. With the number of people scheduled for vaccines on the rise, Spectrum Health is looking to hire additional clinicians and administrative personnel to keep up with the demand.

They are looking for qualified candidates for the following full and part-time positions:

perform patient registration and check-in of community members scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They serve as way finders, outlining vaccination process and expectations.

They need strong typing skills, customer service skills, and familiarity using databases and software.

are responsible for answering or placing calls to community members who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. They partner with internal and external resources, and promptly provide customers with information and education on day, time and location of their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Vaccine Clinicians perform duties to support the administration of COVID-19 vaccines at a community-based clinic, which may include vaccine prep, administration, or observation of patients.

perform duties to support the administration of COVID-19 vaccines at a community-based clinic, which may include vaccine prep, administration, or observation of patients. These may include clinicians such as physicians, registered nurses, practical nurses and others who may have retired or whose license or certification expired within the past five years.

It is important to note that these are temporary positions, but with the possibility that direct hire positions may be available at the end of the assignment.

To apply, go to https://www.spectrumhealth.org/campaigns/covid-19-clinic

