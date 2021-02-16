Home health care industry is thriving and Spectrum Health is seeking workers

Spectrum Health at Home is looking to hire Licensed Practical Nurses, or LPNs.

As the practice of health care continues to evolve, more and more care is delivered in the home. We talked about the trend with Steve McNeely, Executive Director of Homecare Operations with Spectrum Health at Home.

McNeely said the COVID crisis has demanded that more health care be delivered in the home. As a result, the need is higher than ever for clinicians to care for people in the home. Spectrum Health at Home is looking to hire Licensed Practical Nurses, or LPNs. Specifically, they are looking for the following kinds of candidates:

Nurses who love education and helping patients understand how they can remain healthy.

Nurses who are passionate about keeping people safe and out of the hospital.

Veterans because they are trained to think quickly and can adapt to change

People with a willingness to adapt to change and try new things.

Nurses who appreciate independence and working one-on-one with patients and families

McNeely says Spectrum Health at Home has positions open in many disciplines and areas but they would like to hire 20 new LPN’s. They are offering flexible scheduling (3) 12hr shifts, (4) 10hr shifts, or the traditional (5) 8hr shifts , and a fleet car program so the team does not have to drive their personal cars. You can learn more about Spectrum Health at Home at https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/at-home-care.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.