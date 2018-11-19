November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to learn more about memory deficits and when forgetfulness becomes serious enough to seek help from a medical professional. Dr. Timothy Thoits, Spectrum Health’s Chief of Neurology stopped by to tell us more.

An estimated 7.5 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s disease. The estimated cost of caring for these patients in 2018 is $277 billion. Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S., more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In fact, the number of Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. is expected to triple by 2050.

So what can we do? Spectrum Health Medical Group’s Neurology program offers Alzheimer’s evaluations. You can ask your primary care physician for a referral, and call 616-267-7104.

For more information on Alzheimer’s Awareness and Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology, visit www.spectrumhealth.org.

The facts above were courtesy of Spectrum Health Medical Group.

